READERS' PICTURES: Seven scenes from around Harrogate this autumn

Boost for town as major shows return to Harrogate Convention Centre

'We will be back in 2022' say Harrogate Christmas Market organisers

News you can trust since 1836

Two hungry mouths, waiting to be fed, taken by Julie Addyman.

Crown Hotel lit up in very beautiful bright colours for the Lighting Festival, snapped by Katherine Schoon.

The Waters that Made us, October 21. Taken by Ian Willson.

To see your photographs featured here, emails [email protected]

The pictures were all sent in by readers of the Harrogate Advertiser.