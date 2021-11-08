READERS' PICTURES: Seven scenes from around Harrogate this autumn

The pictures were all sent in by readers of the Harrogate Advertiser.
1. The Waters that Made us, October 21. Taken by Ian Willson.
The Waters that Made us, October 21. Taken by Ian Willson.
2. Crown Hotel lit up in very beautiful bright colours for the Lighting Festival, snapped by Katherine Schoon.
Crown Hotel lit up in very beautiful bright colours for the Lighting Festival, snapped by Katherine Schoon.
3. Two hungry mouths, waiting to be fed, taken by Julie Addyman.
Two hungry mouths, waiting to be fed, taken by Julie Addyman.
4. Blubberhouses Cricket Club ground, by Michelle Bray.
Blubberhouses Cricket Club ground, by Michelle Bray.