Autumn glory in Valley Gardens, by Ian Willson.

READERS' PICTURES: Seven scenes from around Harrogate this autumn

Budding photographers have been out and about snapping some beautiful autumnal scenes in the Harrogate district.

By Gemma Jimmison
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:26 am

The pictures were all sent in by readers of the Harrogate Advertiser.

To see your photographs featured here, emails [email protected]

1. The Waters that Made us, October 21. Taken by Ian Willson.

2. Crown Hotel lit up in very beautiful bright colours for the Lighting Festival, snapped by Katherine Schoon.

3. Two hungry mouths, waiting to be fed, taken by Julie Addyman.

4. Blubberhouses Cricket Club ground, by Michelle Bray.

