A damp, misty morning looking out onto Crimple Valley viaduct, by Ann Morris.

READERS PICTURES: Scenes from the Harrogate borough at the start of a new year

The first readers' pictures of 2022 are certainly a sight for sore eyes.

By Gemma Jimmison
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 10:56 am

1. Ripley Castle, snapped by Michelle Bray, from Bishop Monkton.

2. St Mary’s Church, Fountains Abbey, by Katherine Schoon.

3. Ripon Cathedral in the distance, taken from Fountains Abbey, taken by Katherine Schoon.

4. A vintage diesel train at Knaresborough Railway Station before it set off in the direction of Harrogate, taken by Michelle Bray.

