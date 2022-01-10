A distant view of How Hill near Fountains abbey (as seen from Markington village), by Michelle Bray.

READERS' PICTURES: Scenes from across the Harrogate district

This gallery of pictures was taken by readers of the Harrogate Advertiser.

By Gemma Jimmison
Monday, 10th January 2022, 11:24 am

1. RHS Harlow Carr, snapped by Jeannette Wilson.

RHS Harlow Carr, snapped by Jeannette Wilson.

2. A bright and frosty morning in the Crimple Valley, by Ann Morris.

A bright and frosty morning in the Crimple Valley, by Ann Morris.

3. Longtailed tits enjoying the winter sunshine and fatballs, by Paul Birtwhistle.

Longtailed tits enjoying the winter sunshine and fatballs, by Paul Birtwhistle.

4. RHS Harlow Carr, snapped by Jeannette Wilson.

