Wintry sunlight on the disused Crimple viaduct, by Andrew Mann.

READERS PICTURES: Christmas scenes in Harrogate

These festive pictures were all taken by readers of the Harrogate Advertiser

By Gemma Jimmison
Monday, 13th December 2021, 10:52 am

1. Christmas - it has us going round in circles. By Katherine Schoon.

2. Fun for all on the carousel in Crescent Gardens, by Katherine Schoon.

3. Snowy scenes in Nidderdale, taken by Ann Morris.

4. Bettys tearooms’ Christmas window display, taken by Michelle Bray.

