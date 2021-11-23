Tewit Well, by Jeannette Wilson.

READERS' PICTURES: Autumn colours just keep on coming around Harrogate

Harrogate Advertiser readers have been out and about with their cameras capturing this week's stunning selection of photographs.

By Gemma Jimmison
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 10:00 am

1. The sunset over the A59, taken by Martin Walsh.

The sunset over the A59, taken by Martin Walsh.

2. Andrew Rawlinson’s autumnal shot of Fountains Abbey on Armistice Day.

Andrew Rawlinson's autumnal shot of Fountains Abbey on Armistice Day.

3. Autumn colours at Fountains Abbey, snapped by Andrew Rawlinson.

Autumn colours at Fountains Abbey, snapped by Andrew Rawlinson.

4. A colourful scene at RHS, taken by Jeannette Wilson

A colourful scene at RHS, taken by Jeannette Wilson

