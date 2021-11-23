READERS' PICTURES: Autumn colours just keep on coming around Harrogate

CCTV appeal following fraud incident in Harrogate shop

Harrogate Gateway: 'Too late for new options' now as leader rejects A61 idea

News you can trust since 1836

A colourful scene at RHS, taken by Jeannette Wilson

Autumn colours at Fountains Abbey, snapped by Andrew Rawlinson.

Andrew Rawlinson’s autumnal shot of Fountains Abbey on Armistice Day.

The sunset over the A59, taken by Martin Walsh.

Do you have any images to submit for the readers' pictures section?