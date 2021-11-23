Sally Cocker took this photograph in the Valley Gardens in Harrogate.

READERS PICTURES: A gallery of beautiful scenes from around the Harrogate district

Harrogate Advertiser readers have been sharing their photographs for our weekly pictures pages.

By Gemma Jimmison
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 2:42 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 2:45 pm

Do you have any images to submit for the readers' pictures section?

Email [email protected] advertiser.co.uk

1. Nidd Reflections, taken by Paul Birtwhistle.

Nidd Reflections, taken by Paul Birtwhistle.

Photo Sales

2. A cross in Holy Trinity Church, Dacre Banks, Alfred Penderel Bright.

A carved wooden Celtic cross in Holy Trinity Church, Dacre Banks, by Alfred Penderel Bright.

Photo Sales

3. Tasty Red Devil apple, taken by Morag Ross.

Tasty Red Devil apple, taken by Morag Ross.

Photo Sales

4. Autumn glory at Studley Royal canal, by Carol Cain.

Autumn glory at Studley Royal canal, by Carol Cain.

Photo Sales
HarrogateEmail
Next Page
Page 1 of 2