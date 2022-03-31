Readers answer call for pictures of today's snowfall in Harrogate

Here's 15 scenes from around the district, all taken today after a flurry of snowfall overnight and this morning.

The wintry weather made an appearance despite spring starting on March 20.

It looks like the district will see rain and scattered showers for the rest of the week, although it is expected to snow again next Thursday.

Keep checking our website www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk for weather and traffic and travel updates.

Or send your own wintry pictures to [email protected] advertiser.co.uk

1. The Stray West Park. Andrew Stevens Photo Sales

2. Bilton Fields Andrew Stevens Photo Sales

3. The Stray West Park. Andrew Stevens Photo Sales

4. The Stray West Park. Andrew Stevens Photo Sales