Raworths Solicitors confirm famous names for 2025 Literature Festival in Harrogate and event dates

The full programme for this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival has been announced by Raworths Solicitors.

Packed with bestselling authors and some of the biggest names in politics, sport, comedy and broadcasting, the event will take place at The Crown Hotel and the Wesley Centre in Harrogate from October 9-19.

Sponsored by Raworths Solicitors and presented by Harrogate International Festivals, the event h\s been acclaimed by Harper’s Bazaar magazine as “one of the UK’s best literary festivals”.

Well-known figures coming to town include Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the broadcaster and TV personality Chris Tarrant, England cricket legend Graham Gooch and acclaimed journalist Lyse Doucet, the BBC’s chief international correspondent, who is special guest at this year’s Raworths Literary Lunch.

Rachel Tunnicliffe, Senior Partner at Raworths Solicitors, said: “The Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival is one of the highlights of Yorkshire’s cultural calendar and we are delighted to be associated with it.

"This is now our 13th year sponsoring this brilliant Festival which has helped put Harrogate on the literary map.

“This year’s incredible line-up of talented authors will no doubt captivate, amuse and inspire audiences.

"The Festival is a genuine celebration of great books and life-affirming stories and we are proud to play a part in bringing such a fantastic event to our town.”

Joining this year’s stellar line-up is Nicola Sturgeon, who will talk about her new memoir Frankly, a candid account of her journey from working-class Ayrshire to becoming Scotland’s longest-serving First Minister.

Sir Jeremy Hunt, former Chancellor and Foreign Secretary, poses the question Can We Be Great Again?

Continuing the political theme, journalist and commentator Sarah Vine will discuss her unflinching memoir How Not to Be a Political Wife, which draws on two decades at Westminster’s epicentre and explores the emotional cost of living in the political spotlight.

Broadcaster and wildlife enthusiast Chris Tarrant will share the heartfelt story behind his new book For the Love of Bears and what these remarkable creatures can teach us about family, resilience and the natural world.

Patrick Grant, best known for his work as a designer and one of the judges on The Great British Sewing Bee, will talk about his new book Less: Stop Buying So Much Rubbish – How Having Fewer, Better Things Can Make Us Happier.

Author and stand-up Mark Watson will talk about the story behind his latest novel One Minute Away, which explores how human connections are made in the unlikeliest of places.

Fellow comedian Helen Lederer, author of the hugely popular memoir Not That I’m Bitter, unpacks the highs and lows of a career spanning alternative comedy, cult TV and radio.

Returning favourite Dom Joly will reflect on his life and career from hidden-camera stunts to high-risk travels, as well as the stories behind his books, including his latest, The Conspiracy Tourist.

One of the greatest English batsmen of all time, Graham Gooch, delves into his life in cricket and looks at how the sport has changed over the years.

Another sporting legend, former player and manager Martin O’Neill will talk about his new book, The Changing Game: The Past, Present and Future of Football, which draws on 50 years at the heart of the beautiful game.

Also appearing at the Festival is broadcaster and Classic FM presenter John Suchet whose book In Search of Beethoven: A Personal Journey, is a deeply personal odyssey that blends biography, travel and music scholarship.

Fellow journalist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown will reflect on her career and share her insights on today’s biggest political and social issues.

Philosopher A C Grayling is back in Harrogate, this time to discuss the ideas behind his book Discriminations: Making Peace in the Culture Wars.

History buffs will get to hear about the extraordinary true stories of the female agents of the Special Operations Executive (SOE) from Kate Vigurs in her gripping new book, Mission Europe.

Other Festival highlights include writers and podcasters Chris and Jen Sugden who talk about the world of High Vaultage, their latest hilarious fantasy adventure, while neurodiversity advocate and podcaster Alex Partridge, co-founder of LADbible, will talk about his book Making ADHD Make Sense inspired by his podcast ADHD Chatter.

For tickets and the full programme visit the Harrogate International Festivals website at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/festival/raworths-harrogate-literature-festival/