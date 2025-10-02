Raworths Children’s Festival will bring a 'a barrel load of fun' to Harrogate for youngsters

It’s just days until the launch of a children’s event in Harrogate designed to “inspire the next generation of budding young writers”.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raworths Children’s Festival is to return by popular demand as part of this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with a two-day programme of exciting events that guarantee fun for all the family.

Running from October 18-19 at The Crown Hotel, Raworths Children’s Festival promises to deliver everything from playful adventures to sensory storytelling, as well as tales bringing dinosaurs and Greek myths to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by Harrogate International Festivals, its Chief Executive, Sharon Canavar said: "It’s going to be entertaining, educational and a barrel load of fun.

Storyteller Mama G is just one of the stars of Raworths Children’s Festival which will run in Harrogate's Crown Hotel from October 18-19. (Picture contributed)

"The Children’s Festival is hugely popular with youngsters and families alike and we are delighted to welcome so many brilliant authors here.

"Together they will help inspire the next generation of budding young writers.”

Among the events to look forward to are:

Mama G, storyteller, panto queen and now picture book author of Oh Yes I Am!, brings songs, stories and plenty of dancing as she shares the joy of being who you want and loving who you are. (For children aged 3+).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters can step into the world of dance with Royal Ballet star Steven McRae.

His book Anything is Possible with Ballet is not just about dance steps, but also courage, creativity and showing that ballet is for everyone. (For children aged 5-11).

Author Anne Brusatte and world-renowned palaeontologist Steve Brusatte bring a lively mix of stories, science and roaring fun.

The husband-and-wife team will read from their book My Grandparents Were Dinosaurs, and lead a creative art activity where kids can bring their own prehistoric ideas to life. (For children aged 4+).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Badgers Are Go! author Susannah Lloyd takes children on a mission to uncover who might secretly be a badger in disguise.

With a live reading, playful activities and plenty of imagination, she invites children to spot clues, ask questions and invent stories of their own. (For children aged 6-10).

Also joining the Festival is children’s author Tom Vaughan whose latest book, Hercules: Hero to Zero, mixes Greek myths with modern mayhem. (For children aged 8+).

Rachel Tunnicliffe, Senior Partner at Raworths Solicitors, said: “We are thrilled to welcome such an array of talented children’s storytellers to Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are immensely proud to play our part in helping to nurture the next generation of young creative minds in our town, which is what the Children's Festival is all about.”

Tickets are available now from: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/

Or call the Box Office on 01423 562 303.