'Raw deal' for Harrogate rail passengers is slammed by town's MP as inflation-busting fare rises predicted

Harrogate’s MP is calling for a rail fare freeze after speculation grows over the possibility of tickets rising by 5.8 per cent next year.

Reacting to new figures indicating that regulated rail fairs could rise by 5.8 per cent in 2026-27 should the Government choose to follow existing policy and increase fares in line with July’s Retail Price Index (RPI), which stood at 3.8 per cent, Tom Gordon said passengers were facing the threat of a “raw deal” once more.

“At a time of rising cancellations and in the midst of a cost of living crisis, commuters shouldn’t be expected to fork out more and receive less,” said the Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

"Increasing rail fares now would be another a slap in the face to ordinary people in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

“What started out as chaos under the Conservatives has moved on to complacency under Labour.

"Commuters deserve better than just the same raw deal given under new management.

"Raising fares is a false economy that will only drive down passengers and revenue in the long run.”

The current cost of a season ticket between Harrogate and Leeds is £2,116 each year.

If ticket prices were to increase again next year, commuters would face an increase of £122 on their annual season ticket, making the overall cost £2,238, up from £2,116.

Regulated fares cover about 45 per cent of journeys, and they include most season tickets as well as some off-peak and Anytime tickets.

Other fares, including First Class and Advance tickets, are decided by train operators in theory, with the approval of the Department for Transport.

The Government has not yet confirmed how it will calculate rail fare increases for 2026 regulated fares.

Nationally, the Liberal Democrats are calling for rail fares to be frozen.

Harrogate MP Tom Gordon said: “As Liberal Democrats, we are calling on the Government to do more to get more people onto trains, to freeze rail fares and to give commuters in Harrogate and Knaresborough a reliable service.”

Passenger groups have warned that inflation-busting fare increases risked pricing out some passengers from using rail travel altogether.