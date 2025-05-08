Rare photos of Ripon on VE Day in 1945 unearthed as part of 80th anniversary celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vintage photographs of how Ripon celebrated VE Day in 1945 emerged as part of the county’s commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The nostalgic images show a service of Remembrance, Thanksgiving and Resolve, held at Ripon Cemetery following VE Day in May 1945.

And there is also a photograph of Air Raid Precaution Wardens in Ripon celebrating the end of the war in Europe during the Second World War.

The archive shots are part of the Ripon Re-Viewed collection created by Ripon Civic Society and supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Flashback to 1945 - Air Raid Precaution Wardens in Ripon celebrating on VE Day at the end of the Second World War. (Courtesy of Ripon Civic Society)

The rare pictures of people in Ripon at the end of World War Two were made public by North Yorkshire Council during the VE Day 80th anniversary events on May 8.

As part of the day’s events, North Yorkshire Council held a flag-raising ceremony at County Hall in Northallerton.

A two-minute silence was also observed at the remembrance memorial, which took place across the country at noon to commemorate the 80th anniversary.

VE Day marked the end of the Second World War in Europe on May 8, 1945, when the Allies accepted the surrender of Nazi Germany.

A rare photo of the service of Remembrance, Thanksgiving and Resolve held at Ripon Cemetery following VE Day in May 1945. (Courtesy of Ripon Civic Society)

North Yorkshire Council leader, Coun Carl Les, said: “As an organisation, we are joining the community in marking the anniversary with a ceremony in front of councillors and staff.

“VE Day is a time to remember the sacrifices that were made during one of history’s darkest times."

Coun Kevin Foster, who is Armed Forces Champion for North Yorkshire Council, raised the flag.

Talking afterwards, he said: "Most of us were remembering someone we knew.

"As I put the flag up I was remembering my grandfather, Thomas ‘Tommy’ Knight, who served in the Second World War. He served with a Green Howard and trained in Richmond.”

The momentous anniversary saw several libraries in the county host special events.

In Knaresborough, staff from the town’s heritage centre delivered a free talk about life during the Second World War.

There is also a month-long display from the local history group detailing properties linking to the census records.