Rare open day is to be held at Harrogate Homeless Project to highlight a world of help

Harrogate Homeless Project is to open its doors to give a rare glimpse inside Springboard Day Centre and see how they are supporting homelessness.

Timed to coincide with World Homeless Day on October 10, 2024, the event will offer a fantastic opportunity to meet the team and other support services and find out how Harrogate Homeless Project works hard to prevent and end homelessness and alleviate the suffering of those experiencing it.

Refreshments will be provided, and a team will be on hand to answer any questions you might have or to talk to you about the work they do.

Nicola Ridgway, Fundraising and Marketing Manager for HHP, said: “It is so important to be raising awareness of the issues around homelessness and the challenges faced by people in Harrogate.

Local charity Harrogate Homeless Project works hard to prevent and end homelessness and alleviate the suffering of those experiencing it. (Picture contributed)

"We were keen to mark the significance of this date and what better way to do this, than to invite you in to find out more about what we are doing as a charity to tackle homelessness.”

Among the support services who will also be there are: Horizon, SAFE and Red Rose Recovery.

During the day the charity will also be holding a Street Collection, to help raise much-needed funds to support their work.

If you are able to support this event, please do get in touch with Pippa Kirchmann, Volunteer Coordinator at [email protected]/01423 647745.

Harrogate Homeless Project Open Day - Doors will be open at the Springboard Centre in Harrogate town centre on October 10. (Picture contributed)

Harrogate Homeless Project, which was established in 1991, provides people experiencing homelessness with a safe place to stay and the support they need to build confidence and move towards independent living.

HHP provides:

Temporary emergency accommodation.

A day centre providing access to a range of services.

Support services such as psychotherapy.

Nicola Ridgway said: “Please consider donating just an hour of your time on this day and be part of making a real difference to homelessness in our community.

"All funds raised will support our work fighting homelessness in the Harrogate District.”

Doors will be open at the Springboard Centre, Lower Wesley Hall (entrance on Cheltenham Crescent), between the hours of 3pm-6pm and everyone is invited to call in to find out more.