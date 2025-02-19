Rare Constable painting expected to fetch up to £200,000 at auction in North Yorkshire

A previously unknown work by one of Britain’s greatest painters could fetch up to £200,000 at auction in North Yorkshire.

Called Dedham Vale looking towards Langham, the early sketch by John Constable was in a private family collection and had not been recorded in literature before being sent for sale in North Yorkshire.

Executed circa 1809-10, the work measures 12in by 15in (30cm by 38cm) and is expected to fetch from £150,000 to £200,000 when it is put up for sale next month in Leyburn at the headquarters of Tennants Auctioneers, which also has an office in Harrogate on Montpellier Road.

Speaking of the painting, Jane Tennant, Director and Auctioneer at Tennants said: “Constable is such an icon of British art history, and we are delighted to be handling the sale of this lively and expressive landscape.

Executed circa 1809-10, Dedham Vale looking towards Langham by John Constable is to be sold at an auction in North Yorkshire. (Picture contributed)

"Oil sketches, much like drawings, have an immediacy – a direct link to the mind and working practices of an artist.

"Executed when he was just starting out on his extraordinary career, he has managed to imbue the sketchily painted landscape with such vitality with his deft handling of dramatic light and shade.”

It’s not the only major work from aristocratic and private collections set to go under the hammer at the fourth generation, family-run auction house.

The British, European & Sporting Art Sale at Tennants Auctioneers on Saturday, March 15 will also include:

Portrait of Oliver Jones by Gerard van Soest (1600-1681) – estimate: £1,500-2,500.

A Portrait of William Boothby 5th Bt on horseback by David Morier (c.1705-1776) – estimate: £2,000-3,000.

Narcissus and Echo by Placido Costanzi (1702-1759) – estimate: £3,000-5,000.

Further notable paintings on offer from other vendors in the sale include Still life of assorted Summer flowers in a glazed vase before a window by Dorothea Sharp (estimate: £4,000-6,000).

Sharp (1874-1955) fell under the influence of the Impressionist and Post-Impressionist painters on a trip to Paris, and became known for her spontaneous, impressionistic style.

Please note, the prices quoted above are an estimated hammer price, which is subject to buyer’s premium of 24% plus VAT.

For more information, visit: https://www.tennants.co.uk/