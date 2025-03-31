Rare chance to follow in footsteps of pilgrims from Medieval Knaresborough when it was world famous

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A historic pilgrimage trail that attracted people to Medieval Knaresborough from all over Europe is to be revived for the first time in centuries.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public are to get the rare chance to walk in the footsteps of pilgrims from the time 600 years ago when St Robert’s Cave in Knaresborough was one of the most famous places in the world.

The trail will be a key part of a Medieval Family Fun Day this May which was chosen by Knaresborough Mayor Margy Longhurst as her fundraising event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who attend the event will be given the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Medieval pilgrims guided by the Mayor’s new Town Guides.

Medieval times - A close-up of one of the pilgrims of pilgrims on Abbey Road in Knaresborough in the early 1400s from a painting by James McKay. (Picture James McKay)

The destination will be the Chapel of Our Lady of the Crag, in Abbey Road.

Hewn out of the rock, the site is believed to date from the early 1400s.

There are also Saxon runes carved into the Chapel indicating earlier occupation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just as the shrine would have attracted pilgrims 600 years ago, the Chapel still attracts visitors from all over the world today.

Also located on Abbey Road is St Robert’s Cave, a rare surviving example of a medieval hermitage cut from magnesian limestone.

Robert Flower came from a wealthy family and pursued a religious life from an early age.

He spent most of his life in the cave beside the Nidd and is reputed to have met King John who granted him 40 acres of land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cave is believed to have been the first place where Maundy money was given by the King.

Robert died in 1218 and was buried in the Chapel of the Holy Cross where his grave can still be seen.

Anyone interested in learning more about Medieval Knaresborough and travelling in the footsteps of former pilgrims should go along to the Medieval Family Fun Day at n Knaresborough House on Saturday, May 10.

Tickets can be bought in advance at Knaresborough Heritage Centre or on the door from 11am.

This year is the Year of the Pilgrim in the in the Catholic church.

For more information contact [email protected] or 07866026807.