Graeme Youhill and his daughter in law Adeline are hoping to complete the Berlin Marathon on September 29 to raise funds for Alzheimer's research.

Graeme, who has recently turned 70, works as a Nurse with the Mental Health Crisis Team, and has contact with patients and families who have to endure the affects of this dreadful disease.

Graeme started Mental Health Nurse training when he was 18yrs at High Royds Hospital in Menston, furthermore he did additional general Nurse training at Harrogate Hospital. He has worked as a nurse in the NHS for 52 years and continues to be employed by Tees Esk & Wear NHS Trust with the Elderly Mental Health Crisis Team based at Alexander House in Knaresborough.

He is presently training with his daughter in law Adeline Youhill who is also raising funds for Alzheimer's and they are both hoping to complete the Marathon in Berlin. Family are going to Berlin to support them both.

Donation can be given via the 'Just Giving' website.