Rail Strikes: Harrogate train passengers warned to check ahead as fresh delays and disruption expected

It comes as the first of three strikes in July gets underway by the RMT Union.

RMT members will walk out on Thursday 20 and Saturday 22 July, bringing all but a handful of Northern’s services across the North of England to a halt.

A further strike is planned for Saturday 29 July.

Train services to and from Harrogate could be disrupted next week as part of ongoing strikes and a dispute over pay and conditions by railway workers.

Due to the impact strikes have on fleet displacement, early morning services on Friday 21, Sunday 23 and Sunday July 30 are also expected to be disrupted.

In addition, the ASLEF union has declared ‘action short of strike’ from Monday July 17 to Saturday July 22 which is likely to affect services too.

Northern has published a travel advice calendar to help its customers plan their journey during the period of action.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Yet again, thousands of our customers will be inconvenienced as a result of this action by the RMT union.

“We all want to see an end to this dispute and the uncertainty that on-going strike action causes to people’s confidence in the railway.”

For more information about the strike and the skeleton service in place, customers should visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.