RAF Hercules Retirement Flypast: Where and when can you see trio of aircraft flying over Harrogate district today
The flypast to mark the retirement of the Hercules from RAF service will take place across all four nations today.
The trio of planes are due to fly over RAF Topcliffe at 2.10pm and will likely be seen from Ripon at around this time.
Here is a full list of the planned route and timings for the flypast...
10.00 Depart RAF Brize Norton
10.25 National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas
10.34 RAF Cosford
11.22 RAF Valley
11.48 FS Aldergrove
12.51 RAF Lossiemouth (with Typhoon escort)
14.08 RAF Leeming
14.10 RAF Topcliffe
14.23 Beverley
14.35 RAF Waddington
14.38 RAF College Cranwell
14.58 Cambridge Airport
15.04 RAF Mildenhall
15.15 Colchester Garrison
16.22 MOD Boscombe Down
16.25 Salisbury Plain (West Down Camp)
16.32 MOD Lyneham
16.36 Royal Wootton Bassett
16.39 Defence Academy of the UK, Shrivenham
16.43 Dalton Barracks, Abingdon
16.51 RAF Halton
16.55 RAF High Wycombe
17.05 RAF Brize Norton
The first Hercules arrived at Marshall’s of Cambridge in December 1966 Hercules.
Since entering RAF service, originally with 242 Operational Conversion Unit at RAF Thorney Island, it has operated across the globe in support of UK military and humanitarian relief operations.
The transition to the 22-strong Atlas (A400) fleet and other air mobility aircraft has been ongoing for some time.
47 Squadron and the Hercules will continue to deliver on operations supporting UK defence objectives until 30 June.