RAF Hercules Retirement Flypast: Where and when can you see trio of aircraft flying over Harrogate district today

The flypast to mark the retirement of the Hercules from RAF service will take place across all four nations today.

The trio of planes are due to fly over RAF Topcliffe at 2.10pm and will likely be seen from Ripon at around this time.

Here is a full list of the planned route and timings for the flypast...

10.00 Depart RAF Brize Norton

10.25 National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas

10.34 RAF Cosford

11.22 RAF Valley

11.48 FS Aldergrove

12.51 RAF Lossiemouth (with Typhoon escort)

14.08 RAF Leeming

14.10 RAF Topcliffe

14.23 Beverley

14.35 RAF Waddington

14.38 RAF College Cranwell

14.58 Cambridge Airport

15.04 RAF Mildenhall

15.15 Colchester Garrison

16.22 MOD Boscombe Down

16.25 Salisbury Plain (West Down Camp)

16.32 MOD Lyneham

16.36 Royal Wootton Bassett

16.39 Defence Academy of the UK, Shrivenham

16.43 Dalton Barracks, Abingdon

16.51 RAF Halton

16.55 RAF High Wycombe

17.05 RAF Brize Norton

The first Hercules arrived at Marshall’s of Cambridge in December 1966 Hercules.

Since entering RAF service, originally with 242 Operational Conversion Unit at RAF Thorney Island, it has operated across the globe in support of UK military and humanitarian relief operations.

The transition to the 22-strong Atlas (A400) fleet and other air mobility aircraft has been ongoing for some time.

47 Squadron and the Hercules will continue to deliver on operations supporting UK defence objectives until 30 June.