Race for Life set to return to Harrogate this summer - with 50 per cent off entry if you sign up in January
The charity’s much-loved events, which raise funds for life-saving research, are returning to hundreds of venues across the UK this spring and summer.
Anyone who joins in January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special ‘early bird’ sale, by using the code RACE25NY.
Every year, 33,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire and the Humber.
The money that is raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of the disease.
The Race for Life will take place on the Stray in Harrogate on Sunday, July 20 and is open to all ages and abilities.
People can choose from the 3k, 5k and 10k.
Adele Roberts was successfully treated for bowel cancer in 2021 and now lives with a stoma which she affectionately refers to as ‘Audrey’.
Just 18 months after completing surgery and chemotherapy, Adele set a Guinness World Record in London as the fastest woman to complete a marathon with an ileostomy.
Now she’s on a mission to conquer all six World Major Marathons including Berlin, Chicago, New York, Tokyo, Boston and London to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and the Attitude Mag Foundation.
She is aiming to set the record for the fastest combined time for anyone with a stoma.
And closer to home, Adele is inspired to do the Race for Life by her sister Lois.
Adele said: “I am doing the Race for Life because of my little sister Lois.
“Within the space of two years, my Auntie Ann lost our Uncle Phil to cancer and then had to go through it herself - without her husband.
“Lois wanted to do Race for Life in tribute to Auntie Ann and Uncle Phil and to give back to the organisations that have helped them.
“And she’s inspired me to do the same.”
Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.
Lisa Millett, spokesperson at Cancer Research UK in North Yorkshire, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.
“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can help beat it.
"We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.
"Every penny raised at Race for Life truly makes a difference and powers progress.
“We’d love for as many people as possible across the region and beyond to join us at Race for Life.
"Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”
To enter and for more information, visit raceforlife.org
