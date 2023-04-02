Race for Life set to return to Harrogate in July - with discounted entry if you sign up in April

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the town in July and anyone who joins before April 30 can claim 30 per cent off their entry fee as part of a special sale.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, is an inspiring series of 3km, 5km, 10km, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive an exclusive medal to mark the milestone.

People across Harrogate are being invited to step into spring by signing up to this summers Race for Life

The Race for Life events at in Harrogate will take place on the Stray on Sunday, July 9 are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Women, men and children can choose from the standard 3km, 5km and 10km events, as well as a Pretty Muddy event for both adults and children, which contains a mixture of obstacles to climb over and under, crawl through and slide down.

Steve Allinson, Race for Life spokesperson for Harrogate, said: “We’d love for as many people as possible across Harrogate to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life and spring is an ideal time to commit to getting a little more active.

"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way and whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

"For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park – slow and steady still wins.

"For others, it’s a jog, while others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10km distance.

“But what is for certain is that we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

One in two people in the United Kingdom born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, added: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the headline sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

"This sponsorship will help encourage participation and raise funds for life-saving research to help beat cancer.”

You can can claim 30 per cent off your entry fee by using the code SPRING30.