Race For Life 2022: Can you spot yourself in these photographs that were taken as the event returned to Harrogate?

It is anticipated that over £58,000 has been raised, with funds enabling scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

The Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 3km, 5km, 10km, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raises millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Organisers are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feet forward as well as their supporters and they are appealing for people to make every step count by paying in sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Michaela Robinson-Tate, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Yorkshire, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Harrogate, especially in the extremely hot weather we had on Sunday.

“Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to our supporters who fundraise.

"Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible.

"Every pound raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.”

Race for Life 2022 Fundraisers taking part in the 3km and 5km race in the sunshine

Race for Life 2022 Action from the Pretty Muddy race

Race for Life 2022 Sam Rowntree, Lorna Williams, David Rowntree, Joe Rowntree, Leah Didd and Debbie Rowntree

Race for Life 2022 Dacre Braithwaite School ready to take part in the race