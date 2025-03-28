Questions over WH Smith's future in Harrogate after £76m sale of firm's high street stores

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One thing is certain whatever happens to WH Smith and its Post Office in Harrogate after news of its parent company’s sale to new owners – it will not be called WH Smith.

Located in Victoria Shopping Centre on Cambridge Street after it moved in 1992 from Parliament Street, the Harrogate branch of this iconic store which has been a household name since 1792, is being swept up in the buyout.

The new owners of WH Smith's 480 retail stores are Hobbycraft owner, Modella Capital, who have bought the entire company lock, stock and barrel, except for its 1,300 travel shops, in a deal worth £76m.

Under the terms of the deal, the high street business, which employs 5,000 staff, will be rebranded as TGJones.

Located in Victoria Shopping Centre, the Harrogate branch of WH Smith store which has been a household name since 1792, is being swept up in the £76m sale. (Picture contributed)

Last month, industry insiders forecast that at least half of WH Smith’s 480 high street stores – which sell newspapers, books, stationery, cards and gifts – could be closed after a sale, raising the prospect of sweeping job cuts.

Modella, which acquired Hobbycraft last year and also owns The Original Factory Shop chain, said that the new TGJones name for the chain has been chosen to give the same “family” feel as the venerable WH Smith brand.

But all the signs are that any rebranded WH Smith in Harrogate would retain its Post Office, the remaining one in the town centre.

The new owners say they intend to “keep all the same products and services, including the Post Office and Toys R Us, which operates concessions within WH Smith stores.

Sean Toal, the chief executive of the WH Smith high street business, is moving to Modella to run the business.

“I am delighted that we have agreed a sale with Modella Capital who, I know, will be supportive new owners,” said Toal.

Previously, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) had raised fears that any sale could see some communities become “postal deserts”, because 200 post offices were operated in the retailer’s shops.

WH Smith said that three-quarters of group revenues and 85% of trading profit in the last financial year were derived from its travel business.