Queen’s Jubilee events lined up for Wetherby this summer

Events will be taking place on the Ings, the Riverside Bandstand, Garden of Rest and in the town centre on Thursday June 2, Friday 3 and Saturday 4 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“The highlight of the celebrations will be a spectacular Last Night of the Proms on Saturday June 4 at the Ings where we will be warmly welcoming Airedale Symphony Orchestra to Wetherby accompanied by a fantastic Firework Display to end the Proms,” said a spokesman.

“Simon Donkin, our Events Director, was hugely instrumental in implementing a successful 2012 Proms with Leeds Symphony Orchestra and is really looking forward to delivering this event again.

“Tickets will shortly be going on sale at Touchwood, Castlegate Stationers, the Paper Shop, The Library and Wetherby Sports Association and are already available online.”

The Welcome to Wetherby group, which works to promote the town within the region, will shortly be circulating the official what’s on programme.

Highlights include a Family Fun Sports Afternoon on the Ings, a paddleboard introduction and learn to paddle, coffee and musical entertainment in the Town Hall, Garden of Rest and the Bandstand, Wetherby Silver Band, community groups entertainment on the Ings.

The spokesman added: “Also The Wetherby Classic Car Club and the Harrogate MG & Classic Car Clubs have been invited along with some other interesting cars on Friday 3rd June on the Ings.

“We are hoping to have Steve Kay and his friends bring some of their Harley Davidson Motor Bikes and there is an open invitation to anyone with a classic car of any make who would like to attend.”