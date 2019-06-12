Queen’s Honours for local people

Boston Spa resident Christine Outram has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday honours, announced last Saturday.

The honour was given to the 63-year-old (also known as Christine Potts) for services to NHS Patients and for her role as chairman for the Christie NHS Foundation Trust which she has served since 2014.

Chief Executive of The Christie Roger Spencer said: “This is a thoroughly well deserved award, marking three decades of dedication to improving health and the NHS.

“Chris has played a pivotal role in supporting the transformation of The Christie from a centre of excellence for the North West into a world class cancer centre.”

During Chris’s time as Chairman, she has led the board in developing services and infrastructure at The Christie.

Recent new services include proton beam therapy, a new outpatients facility and a state of the art Integrated Procedures Unit which improves patient experience and streamlines services. New treatments provided by The Christie include CAR-T therapy and MR guided radiotherapy.

The Christie is the first NHS Trust in the country to receive back to back ratings of Outstanding by the health regulator the Care Quality Commission.

Previously in her career, Chris was Chief Executive of the North Central London Strategic Health Authority and NHS Leeds, as well as having a spell as Director General for the Department of Health’s Arm’s Length Body Review in 2004.

Richard Ludlow, chief executive of Ebor Academy Trust, has been awarded an OBE in the Birthday Honours for services to education.

Mr Ludlow said: “I am thrilled and humbled – and I see the honour as recognition of a magnificent team effort.

“Ebor has achieved a lot and I want to pay tribute to the dedicated and hard-working people I am privileged to lead.”

Ebor today operates 22 schools across, including Tadcaster, York, Selby, on the Yorkshire Coast and in the East Riding and the Humber. Two more schools, in Hessle, are set to join in July.

Mr Ludlow is a National Leader of Education and has been head of three primary schools, starting with Dishforth Church of England Primary School in 1994. In 1998 he moved to Ralph Butterfield Primary School and in 2004 became headteacher at Robert Wilkinson Primary School.

In March Mr Ludlow announced his intention to retire at some point during the 2019-2020 academic year and plans are coming together to recruit his successor.