Public support soars for petition to save iconic Knaresborough landmark from 'neglect and ruin'
Beautifully set on top of a high cliff overlooking the River Nidd, the roots of the famous fortress can be traced back to at least 1100.
Over the centuries the castle has been used as a royal residence and as a prison for the King Richard II.
Knaresborough Castle was even the location for King John's first recorded Royal Maundy distribution in 1210, marking the beginning of a tradition where a monarch distributes alms to the poor on Maundy Thursday, the day before Good Friday.
These days, the castle and its grounds are owned by the Duchy of Lancaster and maintained by North Yorkshire Council.
But campaigners claim the condition of Knaresborough Castle has been overlooked in recent years with insufficient priority given to its upkeep.
As a result, they add, the deterioration of this historic building and its grounds now threatens both the heritage of the town and its tourism appeal with the risk it may, eventually, have to be closed to the public.
It seems campaigners are not alone in their fears.
Last week a petition was launched on change.org calling for North Yorkshire Council to introduce a programme of urgent repair work.
Called ‘Save Knaresborough Castle’, the petition has gathered nearly 1,400 signatures online already with a further 200 people putting their names to a printed version.
Kathy Allday, chair of the Knaresborough Museum Association, who started the petition, said the castle was in a "very poor state".
"Knaresborough Castle has a wonderful history, and is a special place for visitors and residents alike whether to walk around its grounds, to participate in local events or to enjoy one of the best views in England,” she said.
"But today, this magnificent symbol of our heritage faces threats from neglect and underfunding.
"I walked my dog down the moat between the castle and Bebra Gardens and was appalled.
"Some of the sycamores are nearly 15ft high, which suggests that there has been no maintenance of the moat area for five years.
"The castle is in a very poor state of repair causing erosion of its structure and obscuring the famous views from Castle top.”
Among the key concerns voiced by campaigners about the condition of the iconic heritage site are:
Weeds in the castle walls are obscuring features and causing cracks in the masonry.
Uncontrolled tree growth is undermining the stunning views over the Gorge.
Paths and steps up to the castle are in urgent need of attention.
Views of the castle’s moat are obscured by trees.
Campaigners argue that North Yorkshire Council needs to devote sufficient funds to avoid the further decline of Knaresborough Castle, calling for the revenue generated by the council from entrance tickets and parking at Castle Yard to be ring-fenced and spent solely on the castle estate.
North Yorkshire Council has said it is committed to ensuring the castle "remains a proud and viable part of the town for generations to come" but, it adds, the situation is not quite that straightforward.
Speaking to BBC News, Nic Harne, North Yorkshire Council's corporate director for community development, said: "While the facility has generated annual revenues of around £92,000, the running costs exceed this figure, and we do not anticipate the situation will improve.
"We recognise the need to invest and have spent almost £400,000 on repair work in recent decades.
"Despite this, it is anticipated that significant funds will be needed in the future to ensure maintenance is of the standard required."
To support the campaign online, visit: https://www.change.org/p/save-knaresborough-castle-8658532e-0a16-4e12-9a63-7df57ef06164
To sign the petition by hand, paper copies are available in Knaresborough Heritage Centre, Café de Lucca, Knaresborough bookshop, Kelly Teggin’s hairdressers and the Hub café in Silver Street, Knaresborough.