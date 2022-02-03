Public exhibition for Swinnow Park, Wetherby housing development plans

Following the grant of outline planning permission for 785 homes in late 2021, housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has now submitted detailed layout plans and housetypes in a reserved matters application to Leeds City Council.

A public exhibition is being held between 4pm and 7pm on Thursday February 10 at Wetherby Town Hall.

“People will have the chance to see these proposals, speak to the project team and provide their feedback,” said a spokesman for the company.

A spokesman for Better Wetherby, which has been opposing the development at the site off Racecourse Approach, said it was important that people attend the event.

“The sheer scale of this massive development will have serious implications for Wetherby, so to learn more, please come along and make your views known to Taylor Wimpey.

“In advance of the public exhibition, Better Wetherby will be meeting with representatives of Taylor Wimpey as we continue our efforts to get the best possible outcome for Wetherby.”