Pub near Harrogate wins top 'dog-friendly' accolade in The Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards

A country pub near Harrogate has won an award for being one of Yorkshire’s most dog-friendly places.

Located on the A61 six miles from Harrogate, Knaresborough, and Ripon, The Inn South Stainley has gone from strength to strength since it was acquired by Yorkshire hospitality experts Graham Usher and Matthew Rose in 2021.

Now it has triumphed in the The Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards, winning the top Dog-Friendly Accommodation category.

The accolade recognises the country pub's commitment to welcoming four-legged guests with thoughtful touches and warm hospitality since its new owners transformed it into a "must-visit country pub” with stylish accommodation.

Managing Director Graham Usher said: "We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award.

"Our team works incredibly hard to create a welcoming and memorable experience for every guest, and to see that recognised, both by industry experts and our customers, is hugely rewarding."

With 12 stylish bedrooms, a focus on high-quality dining, and a welcoming atmosphere, the owners are confident that The Inn South Stainley offers the perfect countryside escape.

"It’s our passion to bring exceptional food, service, and atmosphere to our guests, and we’re proud to be a go-to destination for both locals and visitors alike,” said Mr Usher.

Last year saw The Inn South Stainley receive the OpenTable's 'Diners Choice Award', which is calculated on the basis of customers, feedback.

In 2023 this popular pub won the Travellers’ Choice award from Tripadvisor for hotel accommodation.

For more information and to book, call 01423 779060 or visit: https://www.theinnsouthstainley.com/