£9.4m funding unlocks potential for major road improvements including in Boroughbridge

Road users are set to benefit from a programme of ambitious highways schemes after North Yorkshire was awarded an extra £9.4 million in government funding to improve transport links across England’s largest county.

Road users are set to benefit from a programme of ambitious highways schemes after North Yorkshire was awarded an extra £9.4 million in government funding to improve transport links across England’s largest county.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has pledged a further £4.7 million in each of the 2023/24 and 2024/25 financial years for new highway maintenance schemes in the county, which will be added to the original allocation of £40.07 million per year.

The DfT also announced a minimum funding boost of £314 million between 2023/24 and 2033/34 for highway maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the schemes to be delivered by the end of March 2025, as a result of the extra £9.4 million funding, is an extensive resurfacing of the A684 near Constable Burton at a cost of £550,000.

This will build on previous resurfacing schemes on the A684, running through Cumbria and North Yorkshire, which is a well-used route for commuters, locals and holidaymakers.

Other major routes to benefit from resurfacing include Roecliffe Lane in Boroughbridge for £106,000.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “Keeping our roads and footpaths in the best possible condition is a key priority for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The extra funding we’ve secured means we can complete works in even more locations this year and next. This is a very welcome and significant boost.

“But with our network being so vast, there is still more to do. We are committed to investing and innovating to improve the road network for residents in all corners of the county.”