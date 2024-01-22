£9.4m funding unlocks potential for major road improvements including in Boroughbridge
The Department for Transport (DfT) has pledged a further £4.7 million in each of the 2023/24 and 2024/25 financial years for new highway maintenance schemes in the county, which will be added to the original allocation of £40.07 million per year.
The DfT also announced a minimum funding boost of £314 million between 2023/24 and 2033/34 for highway maintenance.
Among the schemes to be delivered by the end of March 2025, as a result of the extra £9.4 million funding, is an extensive resurfacing of the A684 near Constable Burton at a cost of £550,000.
This will build on previous resurfacing schemes on the A684, running through Cumbria and North Yorkshire, which is a well-used route for commuters, locals and holidaymakers.
Other major routes to benefit from resurfacing include Roecliffe Lane in Boroughbridge for £106,000.
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “Keeping our roads and footpaths in the best possible condition is a key priority for us.
“The extra funding we’ve secured means we can complete works in even more locations this year and next. This is a very welcome and significant boost.
“But with our network being so vast, there is still more to do. We are committed to investing and innovating to improve the road network for residents in all corners of the county.”
The corporate director for environment, Karl Battersby, and Cllr Duncan will be asked to authorise additional schemes to the 2023/24 and 2024/25 highways capital annual programmes during a meeting on Friday, January 26.