£780,000 cultural boost for district

Tadcaster heritage boost. Picture by James Hardisty

At Selby District Council’s Executive meeting last month, councillors agreed the new Cultural Development Framework which will see £780,000 of funding used for arts led cultural and creative activities in the district’s towns and villages.

The three-year plan builds on the success of the Selby 950 events, which marked the 950th anniversary of Selby Abbey and brought an economic boost to the district of £384,500, with audiences totalling over 20,000.

Coun Tim Grogan, Selby District Council’s Lead Executive Member for Health and Culture, explained: “The Cultural Development Framework is a bold vision to deliver culture in our district.

“It reflects the value we place on cultural and creative activities that take place in our district and will also help support our high streets and visitor economy businesses, many of whom have been significantly impacted by Covid-19.

“It will encourage local people to explore what is on offer in their home district and make the most of what’s on their doorstep as well as retaining, attracting and supporting the creative, cultural and arts businesses that are based here.”

The Framework sets out:

Putting people at the heart of culture by working with residents to shape, deliver and develop activities which improve quality of life and well-being.

Using culture and creativity to support the regeneration and transformation of the district through large-scale festivals and events, public art and activities which bring people to town centres and high streets.

Celebrating the district of Selby by using pop-up museums, exhibitions and other activities to share the wealth of heritage stories to strengthen local pride, change perceptions and build for the future,

Supporting the development of artists, creative practitioners, arts & heritage organisations, and cultural venues in the district.

Coun Grogan added: “This is about developing the district’s culture and making things happen – so residents can expect to see more events and activities taking place, not just in Selby, Sherburn and Tadcaster but across our district – and supporting the groups and individuals here who want to put things on in their own community.

“We know that this is important to our residents and this framework sets out how we’ll deliver on our ambitions to boost culture and creativity here.