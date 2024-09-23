£500,000 project to build Harrogate's first-ever mosque is making progress at former Home Guard Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £500,000 redevelopment to convert a historic Harrogate building into the town's first mosque is making progress.

When the Harrogate Islamic Association bought the former Home Guard Club on Belford Road in 2023 at a cost of £500k, the hope was to reopen the property the place of worship later that year.

But the boards remain up.

The building was originally a hospital from 1873 until 1883 before being used as Harrogate's first custom-built Masonic Hall.

During the Second World War, it became the Home Guard Club.

Over the last decade, a diverse and unique Muslim community has grown in Harrogate with families arriving from different parts of the world, including Nigeria, Algeria, Pakistan, America and England, too.

The Harrogate Islamic Association was first established in 2011 and has launched the project to create Harrogate’s first mosque despite a small but hostile campaign against it.

The aim is use the derelict building in future for religious, community and charitable events.

Although a complex project involving the replacement of much of the roof structure and ground floor, work now seems to be progressing at the site.

Timeline: Harrogate's first-ever mosque

October 2021

A planning application to convert the former Home Guard club in Harrogate into the town's first mosque is submitted.

A total of 109 people writing to Harrogate Borough Council in support of the plans and 69 against.

The objections include concerns over parking and traffic on Belford Road which is a one-way residential street with a primary school.

But several residents in the Tower Street and Belford Road area also receive letters which said they should object because the mosque would “only serve one section of the community”.

March 2022

Harrogate Borough Council approves the application.

The Harrogate Islamic Association says "community goodwill" helped it overcome anti-mosque campaign

The plans to convert the former Home Guard Club on Belford Road into a place of worship were approved last week after several residents received letters in January which said they should object because the mosque would “only serve one section of the community”.

April 2023

Having successfully fundraised to reach it's £500,000 target, the Harrogate Islamic Association buys the former Home Guard club, with the hope of reopening as a place of worship later that year.

July 2023

The Harrogate Islamic Associations launches the renovation and conversion work in a series of planned phases.

The first phase - at an estimated cost of £300,000 - includes clearing the site, structural and building works across two floors, joinery and the installation of heating and electrical wiring.

The final phase – costing £50,000 – will see the installation of security and lighting systems, external bollards and railing, kitchen fitting, decorations and cleaning.