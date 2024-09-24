£500,000 project to build Harrogate's first-ever mosque at former Home Guard Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How much progress is being made on a £500,000 redevelopment to convert a historic Harrogate building into the town's first mosque is being raised as a question.

When the Harrogate Islamic Association bought the former Home Guard Club on Belford Road in 2023 at a cost of £500k, the hope was to reopen the property as a place of worship later that year.

But the boards remain up. The building was originally a hospital from 1873 until 1883 before being used as Harrogate's first custom-built Masonic Hall. During the Second World War, it became the Home Guard Club.

Over the last decade, a diverse and unique Muslim community has grown in Harrogate with families arriving from different parts of the world, including Nigeria, Algeria, Pakistan, America and England, too.

The hope was to reopen the boarded-up former Home Guard Club on Belford Road in Harrogate as a Muslim place of worship last year. (Picture contributed)

The Harrogate Islamic Association was first established in 2011 and has launched the project to create Harrogate’s first mosque despite a small but hostile campaign against it.

The aim is use the derelict building in future for religious, community and charitable events.

By its very nature, it is a complex project involving the replacement of much of the roof structure and ground floor.

A timeline – October 2021:

A planning application to convert the former Home Guard club in Harrogate into the town's first mosque is submitted.

A total of 109 people writing to Harrogate Borough Council in support of the plans and 69 against.

The objections include concerns over parking and traffic on Belford Road which is a one-way residential street with a primary school.

But several residents in the Tower Street and Belford Road area also receive letters which said they should object because the mosque would “only serve one section of the community”.

March 2022: Harrogate Borough Council approves the application.

The Harrogate Islamic Association says "community goodwill" helped it overcome the anti-mosque campaign.

April 2023: Having successfully fundraised to reach its £500,000 target, the Harrogate Islamic Association buys the former Home Guard club, with the hope of reopening as a place of worship later that year.

July 2023: The Harrogate Islamic Associations launches the renovation and conversion work in a series of planned phases.

The first phase – at an estimated cost of £300,000 – includes clearing the site, structural and building works across two floors, joinery and the installation of heating and electrical wiring.

The final phase – costing £50,000 – will see the installation of security and lighting systems, external bollards and railing, kitchen fitting, decorations and cleaning.