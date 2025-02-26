£15m million plans to build 200 new affordable homes in Harrogate

A £15 million boost has been given to plans to build hundreds of new affordable homes in Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After raising the new loan funding from Triodos Bank UK, Harrogate Housing Association is set to develop a further 200 affordable homes to add to its existing portfolio of just more than 300 homes in and around Harrogate.

Steven Brook, chief executive of Harrogate Housing Association, said: “This finance is very important for us as it enables us to go ahead with our plans to significantly increase the number of affordable homes we provide for the people of Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are passionate about making housing inclusive for local people, who might otherwise be pushed out by the high property prices in the area.

After raising the new loan funding from Triodos Bank UK, Harrogate Housing Association is set to develop a further 200 affordable homes to add to its existing portfolio of just more than 300 homes in and around Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

"With Triodos Bank’s support, we are delighted to be able to create more high-quality housing to support local families.”

The new homes will all have energy performance certificate (EPC) ratings of B or above, with some properties generating renewable energy through air source heat pumps and solar panels.

This will allow customers to benefit from energy bill savings, as well as providing wider environmental benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Triodos Bank lends solely to organisations delivering positive social or environmental impact.

Social housing is one of its key lending sectors; since 2008 the bank has completed £500m of loan facilities to some 50 housing associations across the UK.

Peter Borgers, senior relationship manager in the lending team at Triodos, said: “We’re very pleased to support Harrogate Housing Association in its plans for growth; its ambitious development programme will help provide a significant number of much-needed affordable homes in the area.’’

Originally known as Harrogate Families Housing Association, Harrogate Housing Association was established in 1968 in response to an appeal launched to mark the twentieth anniversary of the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which addressed the need to provide good quality accommodation at affordable rents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A not-for-profit housing provider registered with the Homes and Communities Agency, the organisation aims to maintain these values more than 50 years later and deliver quality and affordable housing for the people of Harrogate.