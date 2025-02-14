£15 million Harrogate recycling firm's in bold expansion into Lithuania market

A Harrogate-based market leader in recycling and waste management company with a turnover of over £15 million has announced a major expansion into Europe.

The opening of a dedicated sales office in Lithuania by Clearpoint Recycling aims to strengthen the company’s European presence and position it for further growth in a market it believes offers unparalleled opportunities for scaling operations.

It’s also a significant milestone for the company, which has seen a 20% year-on-year increase in sales volumes.

Mark Garrett, Managing Director of Clearpoint Recycling, said, “Expanding our footprint to Lithuania provides a gateway to Europe, something we have needed more than ever since Brexit.

“Our core strategy is to source locally and sell globally, so it is important to be globally connected.

"Alongside this, our commitment to compliance, legal export, and complete clarity and transparency, will eliminate any uncertainty and poor practice within the industry.

“This move not only bolsters our ability to serve European markets, but also aligns perfectly with our growth ambitions.”

Lithuania, as an EU member state, offers Clearpoint Recycling access to the broader European market with a business-first environment suited to support the company to grow efficiently.

Mark Garrett said: “The changes in National Insurance announced by the UK Government in the last year’s budget has made growing the UK increasingly difficult.

"The landscape is totally different in Lithuania and means we can offer significantly more opportunities, especially to younger people looking to enter the exciting field of recycling.”

As part of the move, Clearpoint Recycling has appointed Miglė Vidžiūnaitė as Sales Team Leader of the new operation in Lithuania who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role and will play a pivotal part in establishing the company’s presence there.

Leading the Clearpoint Recycling Lithuania office, Sales Team Leader, Miglė Vidžiūnaitė, said, “I am thrilled to lead the company’s expansion into Lithuania.

"The country’s progressive approach to business, combined with its access to the EU market, makes it an ideal location for a forward-thinking company."

The Harrogate firm plans to recruit an additional 11 staff in 2025 to support its growth trajectory.