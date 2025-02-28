£140k funding boost for Saint Michael's Hospice in Harrogate in tough financial times
But the award of £140,243 in new funding to the Harrogate-based hospice is unlikely to address the deep challenges facing this highly-respected charity as the country’s hospice sector as a whole struggles with higher costs.
It’s not a new situation. Twelve months ago Saint Michael's Hospice was forced to launch its first public appeal in ten years to address a £500,000 budget shortfall.
The hospice’s chief executive Tony Collins told the Harrogate Advertiser that it received just 17% funding from government income streams, which had risen by 1.2% at a time when inflation stood at 8%.
Speaking last year, Mr Collins said: “The remarkable support from our community makes everything we do possible.
"As we navigate mounting financial hurdles and increased demand, this support has never been more crucial.”
Founded in 1987, Saint Michael Hospice has been committed from the beginning to offering vital hospice care, emotional wellbeing and bereavement support to local communities across the Harrogate district both from its Hornbeam Park-based hospice and in people’s own homes.
It believes that no one should have to face terminal illness alone and ensures caring and compassionate teams are there alongside local people and their families when they need them the most.
But, if anything, the financial landscape for hospices is even tougher now than it was in 2024.
Large increases in the price of medicines, equipment, energy and food are all fuelling funding shortfalls.
Prospects haven’t been improved by the new Government deciding to raise the national living wage or the forthcoming National Insurance increase for employers.
Reports have been growing of hospices across the UK cutting beds and staff to save money.
Last month saw Saint Michael’s Hospice join another 142 hospices backing the launch of "This is Hospice Care" campaign at a time of serious funding challenges across the sector.
The new initiative facilitated by Hospice UK aims to raise awareness about the vital role hospices play in communities.
More information: https://saintmichaelshospice.org