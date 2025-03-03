£1 million refurbishment of Ripon's fire and police station hailed by county's Harrogate-born mayor

The powerful Harrogate-born mayor of York and North Yorkshire has officially opened the refurbished police and fire station in Ripon at a cost of almost £1 million.

Mayor David Skaith, who became the first elected mayor of the county in May 2024, was joined by partners and community members to cut the ribbon on the long-awaited improved facilities for Ripon. The launch ceremony follows a joint investment of £926,000 by North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and North Yorkshire Police to improve engagement with the community and provide a modern and accessible workspace for staff.

Labour Mayor David Skaith said the new facilities were designed to increase the use of the station by the public and the police themselves, which, in turn, would lead to increased police visibility in the community.

“Strong neighbourhood policing is the foundation on which public confidence in policing is built and I welcome this refurbishment that is long overdue,” said Mr Skaith.

“The public consistently tell me that they want to see more police officers on the streets and this new joint station will ensure neighbourhood policing teams are able to patrol the local area and provide the service the community deserves.

Among the many new improvements in the joint police and fire station in Ripon are:

A comfortable and informal public room where Ripon residents can discuss community issues with the police.

An interview room which will remove the need for police and public to travel to Harrogate.

New facilities, such as showers and kitchen areas, will be available to both police officers, PCSOs and fire fighters.

Sustainable energy for the premises and increased insulation.

Chief Constable Tim Forber said: “This significant investment into Ripon Police Station reflects the Mayor’s long term commitment to Neighbourhood Policing which I absolutely support.

“Over the past year recorded crime in Harrogate District is down by 6% and anti-social behaviour down by 21%.

Chief Fire Officer Jonathan Dyson said: “It’s great to see the transformation of the station.

“This investment ensures that fire and police personnel have a clean and safe working environment to work for the public."