Proud Henshaws 'art maker' speaks about how Harrogate charity has 'changed his life'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A disabled 'artmaker' at Henshaws has talked about how the Harrogate charity "changed his life".

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 40-year-old Oliver Fawcett , who has anxiety, dyspraxia, dyslexia and speech and language difficulties, is one of several people supported by the sight loss and disability charity Henshaws whose work is currently part of the Art Anonymous sale alongside many professional artists who regularly exhibit at London galleries.

Beaming with pride, Oliver said: ““I do woodwork all the time, I love it here, I love the people.”

"Henshaws is an amazing place, it changed my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Henshaws 'artmaker' Oliver Fawcett , who has anxiety, dyspraxia, dyslexia and speech and language difficulties, is one of several people supported by the sight loss and disability charity whose work is currently part of the Art Anonymous sale alongside famous artists who exhibit at London galleries. (Picture contributed)

First established in 1837, Henshaws is one of the oldest charities in the UK and, in 2022, celebrated its 185th anniversary.

Although its main office is in Manchester, many of its key services are offered at Henshaws Specialist College at its campus on Bogs Lane in Harrogate, while Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre is based at Bond End in Knaresborough.

Organised by Henshaws, the Art Anonymous sale is a a limited-time event and includes donated pieces by famous artists including Ann Shrager, Neil Simone and Heather Burton, as well as work created by ‘artmakers’ in Knaresborough.

Oliver, who began attending the Arts and Crafts Centre in 2017, says he feels "happy and proud" every time someone buys his art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Art Anonymous is live online now after launching earlier this month, and all pieces, including those donated by renowned artists are priced at £100 with money raised going to Henshaws.

The inclusive art sale aims to highlight that regardless of physical ability; everyone has the potential to create beautiful and meaningful artwork.

Those who buy pieces from the anonymous sale will be none the wiser as to whether they’re purchasing a piece by a professional artist, or a work created by a Henshaw’s artmaker – with the artist’s identity not revealed until after purchase.

The mystery adds an element of surprise and excitement, perfect for art lovers and collectors alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The art sale will remain on the Henshaws website until all the artwork is sold.

For more information on Henshaws or to browse the Art Anonymous sale, visit: https://www.henshaws.org.uk/news/charity-art-sale/