Protestors who gathered against Ripon Cathedral's £6 million plan say ‘implications are tremendous’
The peaceful protest attracted an estimated 100 supporters who stood in solidarity alongside the 1800 formal objections and over 2000 signatures on a petition which began in April.
The proposal to house a song school, cafe and toilet in a two-storey building on Minster Gardens was submitted to Harrogate Borough Council last December.
Campaigners hope to gather enough support to conserve the green space from a proposal they believe will cause ‘sadness and horror’.
Demonstrators used ‘crime-tape’ to mark a 150-200 year old beech tree with ‘registered veteran status’ which is set to be removed alongside 11 other trees.
The proposed concrete building will cover an approximated 730 square metres which it is hoped will be run by local business people.
Jenni Holman, a campaign leader said: “No one is saying that they shouldn’t have the facilities they require, just not here!.
“This demonstration is the result of months of raising awareness.
“They must understand that so many Ripon’s residents don’t want this, the space is so valuable to us.
“Not to mention the gypsum issues and the amount of water the trees absorb.
The Cathedral’s application states the new building will attract an additional 35,000 in footfall to the city.
However, campaigners have pointed out as part of the application the Cathedral states the building must be a certain size to prevent visitors drifting away from the Cathedral and into the city.
One middle-aged woman who lived in a neighbouring village said: “It’ll have a financial impact on cafes.
“They’ve got buildings and land of their own they could upgrade.
“It’s disgraceful, it's so beautiful here.
“Many people enjoy this space regularly.
“It reminds me of that song - ‘and they put up a parking lot’.
“It's easy to forget how important these spaces are for mental health.”
A middle-aged man local to Ripon of 40 years, outlined concerns about parking spaces already exhausted by visitors, he said: “The parking aspect is a huge issue.
“If it attracts an extra 35,000 visitors annually, where would they park?
“It’s already full on market days and weekends.
“The implications are tremendous.
“Another argument is that £6 million could be put to better use.
“Like food banks, charities that support the community.”
The Cathedral stood by their previously released statement which said: “The project has been designed to benefit the whole of Ripon and the wider area.
“Ripon Cathedral exists to serve the people of the city.
“The new building will safeguard the future of the cathedral for generations to come.
“We need safe facilities, close to the cathedral for all, including school pupils and Children’s Church.
“Housing such facilities further away would make safeguarding infinitely more challenging.”
Mrs Holman said: ”I’m overwhelmed so many people came along to the peaceful demonstration.
“Many who came to Minster Gardens said it was an uplifting display of unity combined with sadness and horror of the proposal.
“You have to be there to appreciate the full impact.
“We’re hoping councillors will listen despite the church’s powerful position.”