Prizes for farming's future generations at CCM Skipton's annual young handlers highlight

Farming’s future generations had the opportunity to shine and gain valuable experience in the show and sale arenas when CCM Skipton staged its annual ever-popular young handlers highlight.

Kieran Robinson, who stood supreme champion in 2024, returned to repeat the feat at this year’s renewal under Silsden Moor show judge Simon Bennett.

After first winning the 12-14 years show class, Kieran, aged 12, who attends Settle College, progressed to retain the title, and with it the Alflex Livestock ID Trophy with his home-bred 48kg Beltex-x lamb, by a tup from Anne Story’s Cumbrian-based BorderEsk flock.

“He’s over moon again,” said mum Laura.

All the prize-winning young handlers at CCM Skipton’s annual highlight.

The victor was again snapped up for £230 second top call by last year’s supreme champion purchasers, Craven Farm Butchers in Gargrave, run by Ross and Charlotte Greenwood, who also paid top price of £240 for the reserve champion, the first prize seven-11 years lamb, a 49kg home-bred Texel-x from Nidderdale show debutant, 11-year-old Freddie Barrett, of Summerbridge.

Freddie, who starts at Nidderdale High School after the summer holidays, has only just started with his own sheep, keeping a flock of 20 which lambed for the first time this year. He took along seven lambs to sell at Skipton, which all sold.

“He’s very happy,” said parents Stuart and Gemma.

Meat from both the champion and reserve has gone on sale in all the popular lamb cuts at Craven Farm Butchers’ shop in Asquith Business Park.

“We remain keen to support the young handlers – farming’s next generation,” said Ross.

Kieran’s younger brother, Connor, now aged seven, followed up on last year’s win in the class for the youngest entrants by finishing runner-up in the seven-11 years category.

At the youngest end, all the prize winners were aged six. Class victor was Lucy Parker, of Rivington, with a 44kg lamb sold for £176.

At the older end, 14-year-old Thomas Marshall, of Dacre, saw his 48kg third prize winner sell locally for £195 to Kendalls Farm Butchers, Pateley Bridge.

Other young handlers to receive prizes include Oliver Lambert, Evie Hitchen, Thomas Mellin, Anne Gray, Belle Middleton, Duncan Hotham, Henry Hitchen, Archie Hotham, Jovi Wood and John Peel.

Show sponsors were Shearwell Data and Nick Booth Transport.