Prince of Monaco helps raise £840k at Harrogate district hotel in great night for Yorkshire charity

H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, arrived as the guest of honour at the official launch event of Yorkshire Children’s Charity’s at the five-star hotel and Grantley Hall.

Called A Night Under the Stars, the event celebrated the charity’s inaugural year, whilst also raising a total of £843,595 for children across Yorkshire who are living at a disadvantage, be that due to sickness, disability or financial circumstance.

High-flying guests jetted in from around Europe to join the Royal Head of State in an incredible evening of fundraising and celebration, held within a stunning bespoke orangery, supplied by The English Marquee Company, in the grounds of the prestigious Grantley Hall located five miles from Ripon and 11 miles from Harrogate.

A Night Under the Stars was designed and styled by the esteemed party architect and legendary royal party planner, Johnny Roxburgh and dressed by florist to the stars Fulford Flowers.

Johnny and Fulford Flowers each gave their time and expertise at no cost to the charity, in an unbelievable act of generosity.

Guests were welcomed to the celebration with a Slingsby Gin and champagne reception, before being presented with an exceptional four-course banquet designed by Grantley Hall’s Executive Chef, Simon Crannage.

Dinner was followed with a performance from the legendary artist Heather Small, with an auction featuring exquisite lots from event sponsors Lister Horsfall and Boodles, raising in excess £100,000.

A sensational firework display and entertainment from the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra ended the night.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO at Yorkshire Children’s Charity said: ‘I have been blown away by the unbelievable kindness and support from our guests tonight, alongside the generosity of all those who have given their time and resources.

"We are incredibly honoured that His Serene Highness agreed to attend as our guest of honour.”