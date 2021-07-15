Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Great Yorkshire Show

The Royal couple met with show director Charles Mills and his wife Jill, as well as the HM Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Johanna Ropner.

They then visited the Garden Show, meeting chief steward Martin Fish, before Prince Charles headed off to watch a demonstration of horse logging and award a prize to the winner of the British Horse Loggers Woodland Management Award.

Camilla visited the children's education Discovery Zone and arts and crafts area, where she spoke with staff and children, including pupils from Chorley St James' Primary School.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, speaks to a pupil from Chorley St James at the Great Yorkshire Show

Two of the children she spoke to included seven-year-old Kai Gilmour-Davies and his brother Eli, three, at the wand-making craft section.

Mum Lily Levene said: "The Duchess asked if we were having a nice time and she said that she was enjoying it. She commented on the toys the children have bought and said that it was good to be get back out because it has been a while."

