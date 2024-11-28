Prince and Princess of Wales pay tribute to 'brave and humble' Harrogate teenage photographer Liz Hatton

By Graham Chalmers
Published 28th Nov 2024, 12:10 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 12:24 BST

The Prince and Princess of Wales have paid tribute to Liz Hatton from Harrogate who has died aged 17 after launching her photography 'bucket list' in her final months.

William and Kate said they were "so sorry" after the death of the "brave and humble" teenage photographer who went to Harrogate Grammar School.

The royal couple had met the Harrogate teenager, who was diagnosed with an ultra-rare form of cancer in January, during an investiture at Windsor Castle in October.

In their statement, William and Kate said: "We are so sorry to hear that Liz Hatton has sadly passed away.

A true inspiration - Harrogate teenager Liz Hatton, who has died from an ultra-rare form of cancer, took Prince William's photograph at Windsor Castle in October. (Picture contributed)A true inspiration - Harrogate teenager Liz Hatton, who has died from an ultra-rare form of cancer, took Prince William's photograph at Windsor Castle in October. (Picture contributed)
A true inspiration - Harrogate teenager Liz Hatton, who has died from an ultra-rare form of cancer, took Prince William's photograph at Windsor Castle in October. (Picture contributed)

"It was an honour to have met such a brave and humble young woman.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Liz's parents Vicky and Aaron and her brother Mateo at this unimaginably difficult time.

"W & C."

After she was found to have an aggressive desmoplastic small round cell tumour, a rare form of cancer that affects just 12 people in the UK each year, Liz’s life became an incredible blaze of activity when she made her dream of becoming a professional photographer come true with a series of top photographic assignments.

As well as a tribute from her mum Vicky Robayna – and William and Kate – Liz has been praised by the charity Sarcoma UK since news of her death broke.

Kerry Reeves-Kneip, Director of Communications at Sarcoma UK said: “It is with profound sadness that we learn of the death of Liz Hatton, a talented young photographer who touched many hearts and whose life was tragically cut short by sarcoma.

"At Sarcoma UK, we are deeply moved by her story and the courage she demonstrated in facing this challenging disease.”

Liz's mum Ms Robayna is now asking the public for "two favours".

1 Share one of Liz's photos on social media, or in real life via #LizHatton (photos will follow in a thread but do also feel free to choose your own from @lizhatton_photography on Instagram)

2 Donate to Liz's JustGiving fundraising page which aims to raise £100,000 for Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumour Research via: https://justgiving.com/crowdfunding/vicky-robayna

