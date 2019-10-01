Pride at Harrogate school's pivotal role in the UCI cycling championships

Students at Harrogate High School have played a pivotal role in the ceremonial success of the UCI Road World Championships, having been handpicked to go on stage and meet the world's cycling elite in an ambassadorial role as medal hosts.

Have your say: Were the UCI cycling championships a success for Harrogate and the district

It was a once in a lifetime opportunity for the students and the school itself, who have all gone above and beyond to embrace the cycling event - working together to produce a spectacular piece of UCI land art made out of recycled materials, so large that it could be seen by the circling TV helicopters.

Proud to represent the town in the UCI Road World Championships: Students at Harrogate High School.

And the school used the art project as an opportunity to strengthen its community ties, with students visiting places such as The Granby care home to encourage older people to get involved.

Standing on stage as medal hosts represented the culmination of all the hard work from students over many months.

The school's headteacher, Charlotte Clarke, said: "We couldn’t be more thrilled that our students were offered the exciting opportunity to support the prestigious UCI World Cycling Championships as medal hosts.

"What an honour to meet the best cyclists in the world and to experience the magnitude of such an inspiring event. Our students have been such wonderful ambassadors for Harrogate High School, and we couldn’t be more proud of them. It really is a once in a lifetime opportunity, given that the event hasn’t been in the UK for 37 years.

This is how Harrogate businesses affected by the UCI cycling championships can give feedback on the event

"Being medal hosts means that the same students had to commit to being at every race for every medal ceremony. They have all enjoyed seeing the workings of a high profile event from backstage, and the protocol required for such an elite event. Thank you to all at UCI.”

Reaction from the students...

Ana Heredea said: "It has been really special and exciting for me to be part of the medal ceremonies. To be so close to the action has been brilliant."

Georgina Ward said: "Seeing all the hard work and effort that the athletes put in has made me want to try harder in all aspects of my life. I have also started looking at how I can get into cycling myself."

This is when Harrogate's West Park is expected to reopen after the UCI cycling championships

Tyler Ori-Orison said: " I've met so many people this week, and I can't believe that I am on television around the world. The first time I stood on the stage was quite scary but it has been a brilliant experience."