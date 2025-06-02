Preview of mini beer festival in Harrogate putting independent beers in the spotlight

Excitement among lovers of great beer is growing in Harrogate just days before the launch of a new mini beer fest with local and legendary breweries.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Bar Harrogate Beer Festival will take place on Saturday, June 7 with a selection of great independent craft beers, street food and music.

With its massive floor to ceiling windows filling the bar with sunshine on a good day, North Bar has been popular ever since it opened in 2016 at 2d Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This weekend’s mini beer festival will showcase three independent Yorkshire micro breweries will be there in person, setting up in the outdoor seating area and meeting customers.

Harrogate North Bar's Mini Beer Festival will take place on Saturday, June 7. (Picture contributed)

The breweries include Verdant, Turning Point Brewing Co and Two Rocks Brewing Co.

The event will also feature Pan Asian street food from Koto and live music from local solo acoustic act Josh Ozturk who plays a wide range of styles from artists such as Fleetwood Mac, Arctic Monkeys, Paolo Nutini, Stereophonics, Kylie, Queen, CCR and The Beatles.

First launched in Todmorden in 2014, Verdant is best known for ts hoppy Pales, IPAs and DIPAs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based at Grimbald Park in Knaresborough since 2019, Turning Point Brewing Co has gone from strength to strength since moving from Kirkbymoorside with Disco King, its American pale ale, and Nova, a gluten-free 4.6% Pilsner, particularly popular.

Two Rocks Brewing Co has won a strong reputation from its microbrewery in Skipton with its 2.5% Pale Ale hailed as the best low ABV beer ever.

Located opposite Harrogate theatre, North Bar opened following a shop conversion and is the northernmost outpost of the award-winning independent series of North Bars which began in Leeds in the late 1990s under the ownership of John Gyngell and Christian Townsley.

Known for its bright, airy atmosphere, large windows, and outdoor seating, its interior is decorated in attractive, modern semi-industrial style with cable tray, metal stools, and caged plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Bar Harrogate aims to be an active part of the local community, as evidenced by their partnerships with other independent businesses and events in Harrogate.

For more information, visit: https://northbar.com/north-bar-harrogate