Preview: North Yorkshire's glamping festival is to return to Knaresborough bigger and more glamorous than ever

A glam-tastic festival near Knaresborough which started as a small campout in 2017 with just 100 attendees has blossomed into an annual celebration attracting more than 1,500 festival-goers.

As the countdown begins to this year’s Glampfest, the family behind it have announced not only their biggest event to date but also launched a prize draw to win a fully converted 4x4 campervan.

The event is renowned for being a family-friendly extravaganza that blends the magic of glamping with live music, kid-friendly activities, food and drink and a craft marketplace.

Set to take place at Market Flat Lane, Knaresborough from May 9-11, 2025, James and Sarah Martin, the Harrogate husband and wife business team who launched the first Glampfest in 2017, revealed this year’s festival will feature new attractions including:

Science Show – Silly Stasia and Bonkers Bertie of Silly Science Workshops deliver a fun-filled family show.

DJ Workshops for Kids – Funk My Life will teach budding DJs (ages 8-17) how to mix their own beats.

Ibiza Chill Out – A Saturday afternoon of laid-back Ibiza vibes in the main arena by FML.

Campervan Live Lounge with Tom Dibb – Unwind with acoustic performances.

Magic Show – Debut acts from our Faces Galore Magician.

Climbing Wall.

James and Sarah Martin, who own Glawning Limited, an award-winning business renowned for its luxurious canvas campervan awnings, say they are also excited to announce a unique prize draw.

The grand prize is a meticulously converted MAN TGE 4WD campervan, featuring:

High-Spec Base Van.

Equipped with climatic air conditioning.

MAN Media Van Business package with DAB radio.

Bluetooth.

Apple CarPlay.

Voice control.

Leather heated multifunction steering wheel.

A Clayton Power LPS II 3012-160Ah lithium battery,.

Solar panels.

Webasto diesel heater with remote Wi-Fi controls,

Vanz Adventures kitchen pod.

Stirling induction hob.

Organised with passion and dedication by Glawning Ltd along with the Mighty Events team, Glampfest tickets are on sale now, with options for both day passes and weekend camping.

All camping setups are welcome, from simple bivvy bags to fully-equipped motorhomes and caravans.

To purchase tickets or enter the prize draw, visit: https://www.glawning.com/collections/prize-draw?srsltid=AfmBOoof3cHkKAuEG7ulpDB04w6wmujN_J4YbyNlJj9vFchgbUMozuQw