Preview: Exclusive insights for Harrogate business world from North Yorkshire's leaders at next Chamber event

Harrogate businesses are to get an exclusive briefing from keynote speakers Coun Carl Les, Leader of North Yorkshire Council, and Richard Flinton, North Yorkshire Council's Chief Executive. (Picture contributed)

Harrogate businesses are being invited to an exclusive briefing about the future of North Yorkshire by the county’s two leading figures.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce (HDCC) is inviting businesses and community leaders to its first meeting of the year on Monday, January 13.

Taking place at Rudding Park from 5.30pm to 8pm, the event will feature keynote speakers Coun Carl Les, Leader of North Yorkshire Council, and Richard Flinton, Chief Executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two most senior figures in the new unity authority will provide exclusive insights into the ongoing devolution process, its impact on local businesses to date, and its plans for the region’s future growth and prosperity.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns, network with fellow business leaders, and shape the future of North Yorkshire by contributing their voice to this crucial conversation.

Phill Holdsworth, HDCC President said “This event provides a timely opportunity for important dialogue between regional leaders and representatives of local organisations.

"Attendees will benefit from crucial insights from North Yorkshire Council in the wake of last year’s general election, and local devolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We encourage business leaders to take this unique opportunity to shape the future of our town and region.”

The event is open to both HDCC members and first-time visitors.

But both need to register their attendance in advance via the Chamber website: https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/events

HDCC is a local business organisation committed to supporting the success of its members and the wider local community.

For more information, visit: https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/