Preview: All the highlights coming up at Ripon International Festival 2025

Ripon International Festival is set to present a stellar line-up of international musicians for its 27th year as this wonderful arts event gets under way.

Co-founded in 1997 by pianist Janusz Piotrowicz and promoter Susan Goldsbrough, Ripon International Festival has built up a national reputation for its high quality concerts, in particular, and its use of historic locations, including Ripon Cathedral and Harrogate’s Royal Hall.

Following a real hot ticket event on Saturday, August 30 with the Orchestra of Opera North at Ripon Cathedral conducted by Janusz Piotrowic, the remainder of this year’s programme maintains that high, often world class standard.

Among the other highlights set to light up the city are:

International prizewinners Passacaglia Trio - playing exotic Jewels of the French Baroque.

Dynamic virtuoso festival favourites ZRI gypsy-classics.

Top brass The Flowers Band, who are British Champions.

Leading young piano trio from Prague, Trio Bohémo who have won all the top international prizes in Europe and make their New York début this year.

Guitarist Ian Watt who is gaining the highest accolades for his ‘dazzlingly virtuosic’ playing of the greatest guitar classics.

BBC Radio 2 folk award winners The Furrow Collective.

The Folk quartet The Often Herd winners this year of International Blue Grass major awards.

The wonderful International Purves Puppets ultraviolet spectacular Aladdin.

The London Revue Company with Come Rain Come Shine starring Sunny Ormonde, who is Lilian in The Archers.

For tickets, call Ripon International Festival box office on 01765 605508 or book online at: www.riponinternationalfestival.org