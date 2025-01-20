Prestigious new shop to mark its first anniversary in Harrogate
The first anniversary of beauty and wellbeing brand Rituals will take place on Saturday, February 1.
The luxury bath, body, and home product store is located at at 34 James Street.
The Harrogate store aims to help customers to achieve a sense of wellbeing by finding the perfect products to help them balance the body, mind, and soul.
Rituals is established as a global industry expert in 36 countries present in vibrant cities such as London, Paris, and Hong Kong with 1,000 stores, 3,000 shop-in-shops, 5 Body Spas and the world’s first Mind Spa.
The brand is a proud Certified B Corp™ and, as part of Rituals’ commitment to continuously improving its social and environmental impact, the brand is focused on developing 90% natural origin formulas.
Its UK expansion saw it open 25 stores in 2024.