Prestigious international award for Knaresborough doctor widely hailed for advancing health care policy

This prestigious international placement provides an opportunity for medical professionals committed to advancing health care policy and practice to spend a year in the United States.

Dr Tay currently works as the Clinical Director of Forward Leeds, the city’s alcohol and drug service and is also an Honorary Research Fellow at St Andrews University.

Dr Tay said: “This is an incredible privilege for me, made possible partly due to the amazing work that Forward Leeds as an organisation undertakes in supporting people with their alcohol and drugs issues.

Knaresborough's Dr Joe Tay by the River Nidd with his dog Fergus who he really wanted in the picture!

“I’m looking forward to learning and bringing back insights and experiences helpful to Yorkshire, and hopefully opportunities for national and international cooperation as well.”

While he is there Dr Tay will share his experiences of working in the UK.

He will also undertake research related to his roles with St Andrew’s University and Forward Leeds and engage in a series of leadership development activities.

Forward Leeds Operations Director said: “We are pleased to support Joe's sabbatical.

"He clearly attracts global interest and we have hugely valued all he has brought to our service so far and look forward to his return and our continued relationship.

“We wish him well for his year in the USA.

"We know the service will be very much looked after from the medical expertise perspective while he is away.

"We would all like to thank Joe for everything he has contributed to Forward Leeds since he took over and we look forward to his return”.

The Commonwealth Fund was established in 1918 in New York with the broad aim of enhancing the common good.

The mission of the Commonwealth Fund is to promote a high-performing, equitable health care system that achieves better access, improved quality, and greater efficiency, particularly for society’s most vulnerable.

