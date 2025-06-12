'Prestigious' Harrogate firm proud to take over North Yorkshire home care

An award-winning Harrogate care provider has taken over a Masham home care firm.

West Park Care, which has been awarded one of the Top 20 Reviewed Home Care Providers in the Yorkshire and Humber for three years running, has taken over Jane Caress, now JC Homecare.

Located at 5 Leyburn Road in Masham, JC Homecare’s Managing Director, Tom Page, said: “We’re delighted to have taken over such a well-known and prestigious company to make sure high-quality homecare continues in the Masham area.

"People want to stay in their own homes for as long as possible, and at-home care helps them do that.

Pictured outside JC Homecare in Masham are Kirsty Page (Responsible Individual), Suzanna Jarratt (Deputy Manager), Charlotte Hogg (Care assessor scheduling coordinator), Gaynor Verity (HR & Training Coordinator), Ruth Walker (Registered Manager), Hannah Barley (Care & Support coordinator). (Picture contributed)

“I know as well as most people because several years ago, I went through the rigmarole that many my age are faced with when I had to look for care for my grandfather.

"I was appalled at the standard of service and poor communication that seemed to be widespread across most providers and decided that I wanted to do it better.

“Everyone should have the ability to live a happy and healthy life in their own home which is why we do what we do and support clients who want excellent, personal care – not just a brief 15-minute visit to feed someone from permanent staff not zero-hour staff - and our bespoke packages of care offer this.

“It’s a natural fit for what we do already as our Head of Service, Kirsty Page has a strong background in social work and we can build on the excellent reputation we already have in the Harrogate area and offer our high standards of care delivery to more people.”

For further information, visit: https://www.jchomecare.co.uk/