Preparations begin for return of Harrogate's biggest 10k run with the most iconic views

As many as 1,000 runners are expected to take part in Harrogate’s biggest mixed terrain 10k race.

Organised by Harrogate Harriers, the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k race offers the chance to run through the beautiful Crimple Valley.

Taking place on Sunday, June 29, following the success of last year’s event, the popular event is back for 2025 with a big event village, great medals and goodies and iconic views.

Local firm Harmony Energy will be again the lead sponsor of the event, which provides a mixed terrain course from Harrogate Squash and Fitness Club and into the Crimple Valley with the majestic Crimple Viaduct in the background.

Behind the scenes, local running club Harrogate Harriers are working hard to pull together the dozens of volunteers, licenses and partners that are needed to make the race happen.

Race Director Dan Atkinson said: “We are conscious that with the cost of living crisis, we need to make our event great value, which is why with the help of Harmony Energy we have kept our entry prices at the same level as last year, and, indeed, the year before.

"Now we need everyone to get involved and have a terrific day.”

In the build-up to this year’s Harmony Energy Run, the distinctive blue and yellow promotion signs are already starting to appear on key local running routes to encourage runners in the district to get involved.

There’s also plenty going out on social media as well as two parkrun ‘takeovers’ taking place at Fountains Abbey near Ripon on May 3 and in Harrogate on June 7.

The 10K course follows an undulating route that is approximately 70% tarmac road, with the rest on good footpaths.

The course has been specifically designed to be suitable for all levels of runner.

It will appeal to those contemplating their first race, but also to seasoned club runners who are looking for a challenge.

Sponsors Harmony Energy are a Knaresborough-based firm who build, own and operate renewable energy facilities.

The maximum number of runners allowed for the race is 1,000.

Entry forms are available at: https://racebest.com/races/c84v5