Praise for well-known figure in Harrogate education hailed as a 'hard act to follow'

One of Harrogate education’s best-known figures has been hailed as a “very hard act to follow” after a new CEO was announced for the schools trust he founded.

Ian Tucker will take over as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Red Kite Learning Trust from February 2026 after the retirement of Richard Sheriff OBE, a pivotal figure whose influence has been felt in in education in Harrogate and beyond for the last 25 years.

A multi-academy trust made up of 16 schools in North and West Yorkshire, Chris Tulley, Chair of Trustees of Red Kite Learning Trust, paid fulsome tribute to Mr Sheriff.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Richard Sheriff for his outstanding leadership and dedication as the CEO of our Trust ever since it was established more than 10 years ago, and prior to that as the Headteacher of Harrogate Grammar School,” he said.

End of an era - Richard Sheriff OBE, who founded Red Kite Learning Trust, has been described as a pivotal figure whose influence has been felt in in education in Harrogate and beyond for the last 25 years. (Picture contributed)

"Our Trust would not be what it is today without Richard’s vision and his tireless commitment to nurturing ambition, delivering excellence and enriching children’s lives.

"This is clearly a pivotal moment in the life of our Trust and Richard will be a very hard act to follow.

"But I am confident that in Ian we have found the right person with the values, skills, experience and commitment to lead our Trust into its next chapter.

"Richard is now looking forward to a well-earned retirement but will be working closely with Ian over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

The vastly experienced Ian Tucker, pictured left, will take over as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Red Kite Learning Trust from February 2026. (Picture contributed)

The Chair of Trustees of Red Kite Learning Trust said Ian Tucker, who is currently CEO of Magna Learning Partnership (MLP), in charge of 11 schools and sixth form colleges in Salisbury, was the ideal candidate from a large number of applications.

"Ian brings with him a wealth and unusual breadth of experience across all phases of education,” said Mr Tulley.

"He was brought up in Ilkley and started his career as an RE teacher in a middle school in Saltaire near Shipley, before moving south.

"He currently has a systems leader role as the CEO of a MAT comprising seven primary academies, three secondary academies and a sixth form college.

"Our Trust’s values and mission resonate with Ian, who is motivated by a deep commitment to improving life chances for young people.”